40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

Police have arrested food contractor of Government Meritorius School in Sangrur after 40 students fell sick after eating dinner late on Friday night.

The education minister, Harjot Bains, has ordered a probe into the incident after students complained of vomits and food poisoning.

Twenty students were discharged from hospital after treatment, while a few of them are under observation.

Students have complained that the food was of poor quality.

The Sangrur District Administration has formed a four-member committee to probe the incident and would submit a report in a week.

Sangrur police have also started investigating.

