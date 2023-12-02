40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala, December 2
Police have arrested food contractor of Government Meritorius School in Sangrur after 40 students fell sick after eating dinner late on Friday night.
The education minister, Harjot Bains, has ordered a probe into the incident after students complained of vomits and food poisoning.
Twenty students were discharged from hospital after treatment, while a few of them are under observation.
Students have complained that the food was of poor quality.
The Sangrur District Administration has formed a four-member committee to probe the incident and would submit a report in a week.
Sangrur police have also started investigating.
