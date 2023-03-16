43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

The Health Department has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of H3N2 virus. Civil Surgeon Dr Dalbir Kaur today said H3N2 influenza is a communicable viral fever caused due to the H3N2 subtype of influenza-A.

Dr Kaur said people should make sure that they cover their faces with a cloth while sneezing or coughing.

“High fever, cough, cold, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat and difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of H3N2. Pregnant women, elderly people above 60 years of age, children below five years of age and those with serious diseases, including diabetes, heart and kidney diseases, should take special care of themselves to avoid getting infected. Suspect patients should get themselves tested at nearby health centres and not take antibiotics without subscription”, she said.

The health official added: “Heads of all health institutions in the district have been asked to re-equip isolation wards in hospitals for flu prevention. We are arranging 43 beds at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Rajindra Hospital and subdivisional hospitals in the district for the treatment of H3N2 patients.”

Sharing information regarding steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease, epidemiologist Dr Divjot Singh said people should avoid going to crowded places, use masks in public and cover their faces while sneezing and coughing.

“People should not repeatedly touch their nose and eyes and should consume liquids. They should use paracetamol medicine in case of fever, not spit in the open and not shake hands with sick persons.”