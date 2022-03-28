433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 27

Only 433 doses of the Covid vaccine were administered across the district today.

Health officials said 131 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 290 got the second dose. Besides, 12 beneficiaries received the booster dose (third).

The officials said so far, 14.57 lakh beneficiaries in the district had received the first dose while 10.42 lakh had received the second dose as well.

Meanwhile, Patiala did not report any fresh case of Covid today. There are only seven active cases in the district.