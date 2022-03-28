433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Patiala, March 27
Only 433 doses of the Covid vaccine were administered across the district today.
Health officials said 131 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 290 got the second dose. Besides, 12 beneficiaries received the booster dose (third).
The officials said so far, 14.57 lakh beneficiaries in the district had received the first dose while 10.42 lakh had received the second dose as well.
Meanwhile, Patiala did not report any fresh case of Covid today. There are only seven active cases in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired