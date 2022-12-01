434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 30

The Municipal Corporation has decided to initiate action against the owners of buildings and plots who have failed to submit various charges related to change of land use (CLU) and no-objection certificates (NOC) for regularisation of plots and sanction of building construction plans.

MC officials said they had identified 434 such properties in the city, owners of which have not submitted the pending payments.

The MC will issue them notices for submission of dues, failing which the structures constructed in violation of sanctioned plans will be demolished or sealed.

MC officials said a number of property owners were yet to submit charges related to the CLU.

“Part payment of the CLU, including application fee and processing charges, is submitted in advance, while the rest is submitted after clearance. Similarly, part payment for release of NOC for regularisation of plots and sanction of building construction plans is submitted later. The erring owners have not submitted the latter part of the payments.” The office will now issue notices to these owners.

The list includes 30 matters of CLU, 300 files for submission of regularisation fee for plots and the remaining regarding construction plans.

“We will initiate action against them, including sealing of the premises or demolition. A number of property owners have not submitted fee for compounding their construction-related violations. They are also being issued notices for the same,” said an official.