45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

Patiala, April 29
The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) here organised its first annual national seminar on “Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): The Way Forward” on Friday. The seminar was organised by Dr PC Markanda Chair on ADR and Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (CADR), RGNUL.
The seminar was organised with an objective to provide a platform to the students, researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and ideas about the future of ADR in modern world. “This paper presentation-cum-seminar serves as a stepping stone to further promote advanced research in the field of ADR,” a university official said.
The university held eight parallel virtual technical sessions where 45 papers were presented on the themes of ADR relating to international commercial arbitration, ADR as a tool in matrimonial disputes, arbitrability of aviation and space disputes, interplay between ADR and artificial intelligence, green arbitration: a road towards environmental stability and ADR as a path breaker to solve the insolvency proceedings.
