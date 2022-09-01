5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

A team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) was attacked with stones and bricks here on Wednesday when it reached a village in the city to take possession of the encroached civic body land.

Officials said while employees of the Corporation escaped unhurt, encroachers damaged their vehicles, including a JCB machine and a Bolero car. A video of the incident was also shared by MC employees.

Damaged windscreen of the MC vehicle at Bada Arayin Majra village in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

Officials said the MC land branch team had gone to Bada Arayin Majra to take possession of the civic body land. “The MC owns 3,500 square yard at the village. Over 500 square yards of this land has been encroached with permanent construction. When MC officials reached there to take possession of the land, encroachers entered into argument with them,” said Manish Puri, inspector, MC land branch said.

He said the MC had installed board a month ago, which displayed information that the land was owned by the civic body, but it was removed by encroachers and construction was started illegally on the site. Incidentally, the MC team which, had gone to the site, along with security personnel, managed to escape after encroachers attacked them and their vehicles with bricks and stones.

Officials said the MC team had got an FIR registered against five individuals at the Kotwali police station in this connection.