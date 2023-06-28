5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 27

The Punjab National Bank Farmers’ training centre today organised a one-time settlement (OTS) camp for debt relief to farmers and the customers who are distressed because non-payment of loans.

The camp was held under the supervision of Zonal Manager Pushkar Tarai from Ludhiana, DGM circle head Rita Juneja from Mohali, managers of various branches, including in-charge of recovery cell, MP Singh. The bank officials heard the customers’ grievances regarding non-payment of their loans and explained how everything could be settled by paying a fixed amount.

Addressing the customers, the officials said the bank always strives to provide more and better facilities and to help its customers to come out of such situations.

They said due to non-payment, the customers develop social and mental stress and for the convenience of these customers, an OTS camp is arranged by the bank and some special discount is given to them so that they can repay their loans easily and can take advantage of the bank’s facilities in the future as well.

On this occasion, the officials made a one-time settlement with five customers present at the camp and also informed them about the schemes being run by the bank. The officials visited the centre and reviewed its working and the steps initiated for the training and welfare of the farmers.

They also planted saplings for a fresh and clean environment.

Director of the training centre Krishna Kumar Awlash, Gurtej Singh, Gurvinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.