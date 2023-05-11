5 disabled persons given loan for self-employment

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 10

The state government has initiated a scheme for the welfare of the disabled and Scheduled Caste sections of the society.

While presiding over a meeting of the Local Level Committee for the Welfare of the Disabled today, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said under the scheme, 40 per cent disabled persons belonging to any category are given a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh at a very low interest rate to start their own work.

She said under the scheme, loans amounting to Rs 14.50 lakh were provided to five disabled people during the year 2022-23 for starting their own businesses.

She directed the officials concerned to give maximum publicity to the scheme so that the disabled persons of the district could benefit from it and raise their economic level.

She also instructed the officials of the Education Department to conduct a survey to identify children with special needs so that they could be given special attention and education under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’.

The DC said arrangements had been made to provide education to children with special needs in government schools.