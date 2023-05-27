5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 26

As per the Class X results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, students of private schools in the district have outperformed those of government schools. A total of five girls from the district made it to the state merit list. For the past few years, girls have been outshining the boys in the board class results.

As per the results, three girls from Malwa High School, Kalewal, Khamano, secured the first three positions in the district. While Manpreet Kaur stood first in the district and secured the seventh rank in the state with 98.62 per cent marks, Harmanjit Kaur secured 98.31 per cent marks and stood second in the district and ninth in the state. With 98 per cent, Prabhleen Kaur secured third position in the district and the 11th in the state.

Damanpreet Kaur of Baba Zorawar Singh Baba Fateh Singh Senior Secondary School, Fatehgarh Sahib, secured the fourth position in the district and 12th in Punjab with 97.85 per cent marks. With 97.38 percent marks, Rajveer Kaur of Guru Nanak Public School, Khant Manpur, secured the fifth position in the district and the 14th rank in the state.

According to the list released by the board, as many as 5,569 students appeared for the examination in the district. Of these, 5,471 cleared the exam and the pass percentage stood at 98.24. Last year, 10 students of the district had made their place in the merit list and the result percentage was 98.33.