 50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district : The Tribune India

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Hospitals instructed to screen, isolate patients suffering from ILI

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

After two positive cases and one death due to swine flu, the Health Department, on Friday, issued an advisory to all government and private hospitals in district to remain alert.

The Health Department directed hospitals to set up flu corners to screen and isolate patients suffering from influenza-like illness (ILI) therein. The said arrangements have to be made in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, informed that two people had tested positive for the H1N1 influenza, also called ‘swine flu’. Of the two positive cases, a 50-year-old person died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Mohali while another was under treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He added that the deceased had comorbidities.

Dr Divjot said at least 22 suspected patients had been tested for swine in the district. Of 22 patients, however, only two had tested positive for the disease so far.

“To curb the spread further, we have already given Oseltamivir, also called Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent H1N1, to close contacts of positive patients,” Dr Divjot added.

In the advisory to hospitals, the Health Department directed that the paramedical staff should wear face mask and gloves while dealing with swine flu patients. Besides, the department also asked hospitals to test symptomatic negative Covid patients for swine flu.

Caused by type of influenza A virus

The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus. H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause seasonal flu. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu.

Symptoms similar to seasonal flu

The symptoms of swine flu include chills, fever, sore throat, muscle pains, severe headache, coughing, weakness, general discomfort, breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood and bluish discoloration of nails. Children with influenza like illness, who have a severe disease as manifested by the red flag signs, which include somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions and shortness of breath.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

2
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

3
Delhi

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

4
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi; discusses Punjab issues

6
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest actor Kamal R Khan over 2020 controversial tweet

7
Trending

Dutch woman embraces desi culture; learns to cook dosa, idli for husband from Indian mother-in-law

8
Delhi

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

9
Nation

Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

10
Nation

Indian Navy to get a new ensign; 4th change since 1950

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

$20 trillion economy in 25 years, Economic Advisory Council lays road map for country

$20 trillion economy in 25 years, Economic Advisory Council lays road map for country

Narrow Asian chauvinism not in continent’s interests: External Affairs Minister

Narrow Asian chauvinism not in continent’s interests: External Affairs Minister

Says US, Australia have legitimate interests in the region

Power drunk: Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy

Power drunk: Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy

Supreme Court gives Centre six weeks to take call on minorities in states

Supreme Court gives Centre six weeks to take call on minorities in states

Supreme Court’s no to Ganesh puja at Idgah Maidan

Supreme Court's no to Ganesh puja at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

3-judge Bench orders status quo at site


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

Debut edition of CUET-UG sees 60% attendance

Debut edition of CUET-UG sees 60% attendance

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 to launch three projects

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

Schools closed for day after event, management miffed

Schools closed for day after event, management miffed

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success