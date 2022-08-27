50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

After two positive cases and one death due to swine flu, the Health Department, on Friday, issued an advisory to all government and private hospitals in district to remain alert.

The Health Department directed hospitals to set up flu corners to screen and isolate patients suffering from influenza-like illness (ILI) therein. The said arrangements have to be made in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, informed that two people had tested positive for the H1N1 influenza, also called ‘swine flu’. Of the two positive cases, a 50-year-old person died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Mohali while another was under treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He added that the deceased had comorbidities.

Dr Divjot said at least 22 suspected patients had been tested for swine in the district. Of 22 patients, however, only two had tested positive for the disease so far.

“To curb the spread further, we have already given Oseltamivir, also called Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent H1N1, to close contacts of positive patients,” Dr Divjot added.

In the advisory to hospitals, the Health Department directed that the paramedical staff should wear face mask and gloves while dealing with swine flu patients. Besides, the department also asked hospitals to test symptomatic negative Covid patients for swine flu.

Caused by type of influenza A virus

The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus. H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause seasonal flu. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu.

Symptoms similar to seasonal flu

The symptoms of swine flu include chills, fever, sore throat, muscle pains, severe headache, coughing, weakness, general discomfort, breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood and bluish discoloration of nails. Children with influenza like illness, who have a severe disease as manifested by the red flag signs, which include somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions and shortness of breath.

