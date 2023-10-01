500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 30

Though the procurement of paddy would start tomorrow officially, the crop has started arriving in grain markets of the district. Around 500 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived at the Sirhind main grain market.

“All arrangements for the smooth procurement of paddy have been made. Officials of government procurement agencies and district market board have been given clear instructions to procure paddy as per specifications so that farmers do not face any difficulty,” said Parneet Shergill, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sirhind.

She said for the procurement of paddy, 32 purchase centres had been set up across the district. Gunny bags had been delivered to procurement agencies in sufficient quantity, the DC said.

The DC further said every grain of farmers would be procured. She said control rooms had been set up to help farmers, which would function round-the-clock throughout the procurement season.

Besides, grievance redressal committee had been constituted by the District Mandi Board to resolve any problem of farmers under the chairmanship of the DC.

Sirhind Market Committee Chairman Gurwinder Singh Dhillon said special instructions had been given to all agencies to lift procured paddy from markets in a timely manner so that farmers do not face space problems for storing their crop in mandis. He urged farmers to bring paddy as per specifications.

