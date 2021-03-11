55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 21

The district administration today issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools, including prominent institutions, for irregularities in fees.

The notices have been issued for violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee Unaided Educational Institutions Act.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said private schools in Patiala were inspected under the supervision of the District Education Officer following which show-cause notices were issued to 55 institutions for various violations.

She added that an inspection team was formed of government school principals and headmasters for inspection of the private schools.

She claimed that during the inspection, it was found that the said schools had committed fee violations. Consequently, the schools were issued show-cause notices and asked why action should not be taken against them under Sections 14 (1) and 14 (4) of the Punjab Regulation of Fee Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016.

The Deputy Commissioner said the schools were directed to submit their replies within a week. “If the schools do not submit the reply in a week, suitable action will be taken under the laid-out provisions of the Act,” said Sakshi.