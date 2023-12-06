568 jail inmates examined at medical camps

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Health Department and the jail administration, organised medical camps at the Central Jail here and the New District Jail, Nabha, today.

As many as 412 inmates of the Central Jail and 156 of the Nabha prison were medically examined by specialists. Required medicines were also provided to them.

On the occasion, Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, interacted with jail inmates and learnt about issues faced by them. Jail officials were instructed to ensure timely redress of inmates’ grievances/problems.

Arora also held legal awareness programmes with inmates of the Central Jail, Patiala, New District Jail, Nabha, and Open Air Jail, Nabha. During these programmes, jail inmates were made aware about plea bargaining and free legal aid.