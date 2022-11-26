594 dengue cases reported this month: Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

Health officials today detected dengue larvae at 176 sites during an inspection in the district today.

The larvae were immediately destroyed by the officials. “Trays of refrigerators are now the most common breeding sites for mosquitoes. Citizens should be careful and drain refrigerator trays regularly,” said an official of the Health Department.

The district today reported 10 fresh dengue cases, taking the total count of cases to 920.

A health official said 594 dengue cases were reported in the district in the month of November. The district had reported 226 cases last month.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “The cases have started to decline in the district. There are currently 23 dengue patients in various government and private hospitals in the district.” He added, “Late monsoons stretched the spread of disease for a longer time and nullified the benefits gained with the early intervention of source reduction, but still conducting visits to more than 8 lakh houses is an accomplishment to limit the outbreak up to this level.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Garg said the Health Department has inspected 8.31 lakh households in the district so far. During the inspections, dengue larvae were found at 9,479 sites and were immediately destroyed.

