6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 1

Six Class IV workers, who have been protesting outside the Forest Department office for months over delay in disbursal of salaries, were run over by a speeding car.

Officials in the Police Department said at least six workers were injured in an accident that took place between 1.30 am to 2 am.

Darshan Singh Lubana, state president, Class IV Government Employees’ Union, said, “Daily wage and Class IV employees of the Forest Department have not received their salary since March. The union then started a protest outside the Forest Department office on the Mini-Secretariat road here in July.”

He said, “The protest is held throughout day and night. We also met the department minister, but our demands have not been met and the matter is yet to be resolved.”

He added that a speeding car hit a tractor-trailer parked at the protest site outside the Forest Department office on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday between 1.30 am to 2 am. He said the car injured protesters while its driver was trying to back up vehicle to flee from the site.

Lubana said, “One of the protesters suffered injuries on his chest while another suffered multiple fractures in his leg. Over six individuals have been injured in the accident.”

When contacted, the SHO, Tripuri, Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh Sandhu, said vehicle involved in the accident was recovered. He said, “At least six persons have been injured in the accident. None of them is in critical condition. The car driver is yet to be identified. We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started an investigation.”