6 illegal structures razed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

The Municipal Corporation today razed illegal structures at Alipur Araiyan village and Silver City in Patiala.

A residential building at Silver City was razed. Officials said a team led by Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Markan reached the site to initiate action. They said, “The owner of the building was carrying out construction without getting approval from the civic body.”

They said the owner had submitted an application for the approval of a construction plan, but was carrying out the construction without final approval. Therefore, the building was razed.

In a similar action against illegal constructions at village Alipur Araiyan, a team from the MC’s building branch razed five illegal under-construction shops.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the residents should construct buildings only after seeking prior approval of the MC.