6 more held for attacking cop

Patiala, April 4
The police have arrested six more accused in an attempt to murder case registered against more than 40 youths after they allegedly attacked a policeman on duty for objecting to hooliganism at a school in Rasoolpur Saida village. The incident took place on March 22 when constable Gurpreet Singh was allegedly attacked by the accused.
Addressing the media, Patiala SPO (city) Sarfaraz Alam said a team, led by technical support unit incharge Shaminder Singh, arrested Rajwinder Singh Boxer, who was out on bail in a separate case, along with Harpreet Singh, Aajan, Johny, Suraj and Gaurav. “With this, a total of 14 accused have been arrested so far in this case. We are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused. We have recovered some sticks, baseball bats and a knife from their possession,” he stated.
4 held for plotting robbery
In another case, the police arrested four suspects for allegedly planning a robbery in the city. “We have arrested Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Sonu and Paras Kumar and have seized two pistols and swords from their possession. They have criminal background and their grilling can reveal more information,” the SP said.
