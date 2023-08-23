60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Patiala, August 22
A two-day capacity building programme was conducted at DAV Public School here under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence, Chandigarh, of the CBSE today.
The workshop, titled “Inclusive Education”, was an important step towards creating an inclusive learning environment that meets the different needs of all students. As many as 60 teachers from CBSE schools of Patiala, Rajpura, Patran, Kakrala, Nabha, Narwana, Kadial and Ghagga participated in it.
Eminent educationists Harpreet Kaur, Principal, Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; and Sangeeta Sharma, Principal, OP Bansal Senior Secondary School, Mandi Gobindgarh, were resource persons.
