60-yr-old dies of swine flu in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Swine flu continues to get fatal in the district. Acccording to Patiala Health Department, the district reported one more swine flu death on Wednesday. Health officials said a 60-year-old female resident of Harpalpur block in the district succumbed to the highly contagious disease at Government Rajindra Hospital.

This is the fifth death caused by swine flu this year. As many as 12 cases have surfaced so far.

Health officials said the patient, Tejinder Kaur, was admitted to the hospital on October 16 and tested positive the next day. Meanwhile, health officials claimed the deceased had co morbidities.

Dr Divjot Singh, District Epidemiologist, said the patient had no travel history.