600 cases of illegal liquor found in truck, driver held

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 2
The police today claimed to have recovered 600 cases of smuggled country-made liquor during checking of vehicles.
DSP Gurbans Singh Bains said a police team led by Bassi Pathana DSP Amarpreet Singh and Narpinder Singh, SHO, Badali Ala Singh police station, had laid a naka at the T-point near Hansali village.
He said they stopped a canter (HR-08A-6044) from which 600 boxes of country-made liquor were recovered. The canter driver, identified as Payush of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested as he failed to answer the liquor-related queries of the cops.
A case was registered against the driver under the Excise Act.
The suspect was presented in a court, which remanded him in a three-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal