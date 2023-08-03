600 cases of illegal liquor found in truck, driver held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 2

The police today claimed to have recovered 600 cases of smuggled country-made liquor during checking of vehicles.

DSP Gurbans Singh Bains said a police team led by Bassi Pathana DSP Amarpreet Singh and Narpinder Singh, SHO, Badali Ala Singh police station, had laid a naka at the T-point near Hansali village.

He said they stopped a canter (HR-08A-6044) from which 600 boxes of country-made liquor were recovered. The canter driver, identified as Payush of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested as he failed to answer the liquor-related queries of the cops.

A case was registered against the driver under the Excise Act.

The suspect was presented in a court, which remanded him in a three-day police custody.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib