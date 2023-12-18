65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 17

Sixty-five women from self-help groups were trained in tailoring under the district administration's 'Pahal', which aims to raise the standard of living of rural women. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said the scheme would enable them to support their families.

The women were imparted training at Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in Mahadian village. The state government would now give them orders to prepare uniforms to be provided to government schools students of the district.

DC Shergill said that to make the women of rural areas self-reliant, under the brand name 'Ambri', the district administration is also promoting food and drink products prepared by self-help groups in the district. She said the economic status of the women who are part of the self-help groups will be strengthened by this initiative.

She said that under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM), self-help groups with 10 women each are formed who are provided loans to prepare products. She urged women from rural areas to reap the maximum benefit of government schemes. "Ten women of the village can get together and form their own group and take advantage of the facilities provided by the government to self-help groups," she said.

Lead District Manager Mukesh Saini said that under the Mahadian village tailoring programme, women who have undergone training will get loans from banks to help them become self-reliant. RSET Director Ram Lal said that RSETI provides training to educated boys and girls of rural areas in 64 different streams free of cost.

