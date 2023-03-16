650 whisky boxes seized, trucker held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 15

During a naka set up at Mandi Gobindgarh town to inspect vehicles carrying consignments without bills, an Excise team and Mandi Gobindgarh police intercepted a truck and detected 650 boxes of smuggled liquor hidden under the bags of paddy husk.

Mandi Gobindgarh SHO said a truck bearing registration number MP 09 HH 2586 was stopped for checking.

He said the driver of the truck showed the team a bill for the consignment he was carrying but department officials got suspicious and during search of the consignment, they detected 650 boxes of smuggled whisky hidden under the paddy husk bags.

The SHO added that the driver, identified as Manga Ram, a native of Rajasthan, has been arrested.