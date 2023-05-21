67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 20

The clock tower of the Musafir Memorial Central Library, a heritage site located on the Mall Road in the city, has once again become a timekeeper.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allocated special funds for the restoration and beautification of the historic Central State Library as well as its digitisation. The district administration has taken up the responsibility of renovating the entire library.

Recognising the disappointment felt by heritage enthusiasts due to the closure of the library’s clock tower, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney took a special interest in reviving it and transforming it into a functioning timepiece. Sawhney personally became a member of the library and with meticulous attention, oversaw its renovation by the Electricity Wing of the Public Works Department.

The clock tower has been equipped with a cutting-edge GPS-based electronic system and adorned with LEDs provided by a firm based in Delhi. These LEDs automatically illuminate the tower at the dusk.

The DC said getting the long-dormant clock tower up and running posed a challenge as it was no longer possible to find mechanics skilled in repairing its old machinery. It was also crucial to preserve its heritage appearance. Hence, a team from the Electricity Wing of the Public Works Department was entrusted with the responsibility of keeping the clock tower functional.

The library was established in 1956 and the clock tower was installed at that time. Initially, it ran on batteries and in 1995, a winding clock was installed, requiring recharging every 72 hours. However, the winding mechanism had since long ceased to function, rendering it irreparable. The clock tower has now been transformed into an analogue clock, integrated with an electronic system, LEDs, and GPS, enabling it to accurately set its own time.