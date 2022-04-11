7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

The district police today claimed to have cracked the murder case of Dharminder Singh who ran a sports club at Daun Kalan village and was active in village politics, with the arrest of seven persons. While the four of them were directly involved in the murder, the other three were arrested for providing shelter to them.

A police team was formed to probe the case. We have arrested seven accused and recovered some weapons. Raids are on to nab the other suspects. — Nanak Singh, SSP, Patiala

Addressing a press conference, SSP Nanak Singh said on April 5, the victim and his friends were allegedly attacked by Harvir Singh, Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh Fauji, Yogeshwar Bony, Navi Sharma, Varinder Singh, Pritpal Singh and Bahadar Singh. “A police team comprising CIA incharge Shaminder Singh was formed to probe the case,” he added.

“We have arrested Navi Sharma, Varinder Singh, Pritpal Singh and Bahadar Singh and have recovered some weapons. Raids are on to nab the other suspects,” said the SSP. All those arrested are 22 years old.

Shaminder Singh said during investigation, it came to light that the suspects were provided shelter and safe passage by some persons, following which they were arrested too. “We have arrested Tarsem Lal, Satwinder Singh and Gurlal Singh for the charge,” he added.

The police said Dharminder, who was associated with the Daun Kalan village Kabbadi Club, was politically active. In the recent Punjab Assembly elections, he had supported AAP candidate and openly campaigned for the party in Ghanaur.

A video of the entire incident went viral on the social media in which a number of youths with their faces covered were seen attacking Dharminder and a couple of others. Later, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu had visited the victim’s house and demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.