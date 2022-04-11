7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Patiala, April 10
The district police today claimed to have cracked the murder case of Dharminder Singh who ran a sports club at Daun Kalan village and was active in village politics, with the arrest of seven persons. While the four of them were directly involved in the murder, the other three were arrested for providing shelter to them.
A police team was formed to probe the case. We have arrested seven accused and recovered some weapons. Raids are on to nab the other suspects. — Nanak Singh, SSP, Patiala
Addressing a press conference, SSP Nanak Singh said on April 5, the victim and his friends were allegedly attacked by Harvir Singh, Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh Fauji, Yogeshwar Bony, Navi Sharma, Varinder Singh, Pritpal Singh and Bahadar Singh. “A police team comprising CIA incharge Shaminder Singh was formed to probe the case,” he added.
“We have arrested Navi Sharma, Varinder Singh, Pritpal Singh and Bahadar Singh and have recovered some weapons. Raids are on to nab the other suspects,” said the SSP. All those arrested are 22 years old.
Shaminder Singh said during investigation, it came to light that the suspects were provided shelter and safe passage by some persons, following which they were arrested too. “We have arrested Tarsem Lal, Satwinder Singh and Gurlal Singh for the charge,” he added.
The police said Dharminder, who was associated with the Daun Kalan village Kabbadi Club, was politically active. In the recent Punjab Assembly elections, he had supported AAP candidate and openly campaigned for the party in Ghanaur.
A video of the entire incident went viral on the social media in which a number of youths with their faces covered were seen attacking Dharminder and a couple of others. Later, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu had visited the victim’s house and demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...