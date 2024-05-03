7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

In a tragic accident on the Samana-Cheeka road, about seven passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital, including the driver of the two vehicles. The incident took place at around 7.15 am when a PRTC bus hit a trailer head-on, resulting in multiple injuries to the passengers, many of whom were struck inside the bus and had to be rescued by onlookers and the police. The impact of the collision left the entire front portion of the bus in shambles, and the trailer suffered damage too. The injured were rushed the a local hospital from where they were referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital. The Samana police have started a probe into the matter.

