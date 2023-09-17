70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 16

A two-day capacity-building programme for principals was organised at DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road.

Amanpreet Kaur Bedi, principal of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Rajni Kalra, principal of DCM Presidency School, Ludhiana, acted as the resource persons.

The event witnessed the participation of around 70 principals representing diverse Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in and around the city.

The conference served as a platform for collaborative dialogue, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning among educational leaders. Attendees engaged in discussions on topics such as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of Professional Teachers, Prashikshan-Triveni, Modes, Modalities, and Areas of Training, among others.

Vivek Tiwari, principal of the host school, and President, Patiala Sahodya Schools Complex, stated that CBSE looks forward to building on the momentum generated by this conference and continuing to support and empower educational leaders to shape the future of the nation’s students. — TNS