70-year-old tests postive for swine flu

Patiala, October 13
The district on Thursday reported a fresh case of H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu.
The District Health Department said a 70-year-old resident of SST Nagar of Patiala city had been found to have contracted the virus.
With this, the total number of cases in the district has risen to 11 this season alone. Notably, three persons have already succumbed to swine flu so far in the district.
District health officials said the patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The patient’s condition was stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, health officials said people should wash hands regularly and wear face masks to avoid infection. It generally spreads through droplets from cough/sneeze of an infected person.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51