70-year-old tests postive for swine flu

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

The district on Thursday reported a fresh case of H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu.

The District Health Department said a 70-year-old resident of SST Nagar of Patiala city had been found to have contracted the virus.

With this, the total number of cases in the district has risen to 11 this season alone. Notably, three persons have already succumbed to swine flu so far in the district.

District health officials said the patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The patient’s condition was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, health officials said people should wash hands regularly and wear face masks to avoid infection. It generally spreads through droplets from cough/sneeze of an infected person.