70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season

Patiala, October 14
The district on Friday reported the fourth swine flu death of the season. A 70-year-old man, the resident of SST Nagar of the city succumbed to the highly contagious swine flu at Manipal Hospital in the city.
Notably, H1N1 influenza is a viral infection with symptoms involving cold, fever, sore throat, body ache and headache. In severe cases, it leads to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. However, it is not as contagious as Covid, say the experts.
Of the total 11 swine flu cases reported this season, four have died. Patiala Health Department informed that the deceased, who was found positive a few days ago, had been undergoing the treatment at the private hospital.
Patiala health officials claimed that the deceased, along with the flu, had other medical conditions: tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension.
District Epidemiologist Dr Divjot Singh said, “The patient had tuberculosis and other underlying medical conditions which were also contributory factors in the death of the patient.”
