700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Patiala, December 18
The police and the Excise Department in a closely coordinated exercise seized 700 boxes of illicit liquor in Patiala.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the seizure was made from Ghuman Nagar on Saturday. The SSP said, “Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed Dharamvir Singh of Sector 25, Chandigarh, and Chuna Ram of Bhimra.
The police have registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the Excise Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire
Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...