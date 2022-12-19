700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

The police and the Excise Department in a closely coordinated exercise seized 700 boxes of illicit liquor in Patiala.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the seizure was made from Ghuman Nagar on Saturday. The SSP said, “Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed Dharamvir Singh of Sector 25, Chandigarh, and Chuna Ram of Bhimra.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the Excise Act.