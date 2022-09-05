700 participate in Yadavindra Public School race

Patiala, September 4
Over 700 students, including boys and girls, participated in the first inter-house cross country race, organised by Yadavindra Public School (YPS), for its pupils here today.
The school director, Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma (retd), flagged off the race in 6 am.
All students of Classes VI to XII participated in the race. Students had to cover a distance of 2 to 7 km. Students were divided into four groups and given directions of paths to be followed beforehand.
