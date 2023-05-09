72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

The Department of Physics, Punjabi University, organised a one-day national seminar on condensed matter physics and materials science.

Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana (CUH), was the chief guest on the occasion. He said, “Renewable energy resources should be fully explored to meet the energy demands in the 21st century. Hydrogen seems to act as a potential pollution-free fuel. Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are playing a pivotal role to efficiently harvest energy from renewable sources.”

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind presided over the function and said young researchers should design application-oriented research problems.

Govind Gupta from National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi; Atul Khanna from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; and Yogesh Singh, Indian Institute of Education and Research, Mohali, delivered lectures during the event.

Academicians and scientists presented 72 research papers during the seminar.