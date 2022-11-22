8-wkt victory for MAC team

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

The Patiala Locomotive Workshop (PLW), a unit of the Indian Railways, is holding the 36th PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship 2022-23 at the PLW Cricket Stadium here.

Two matches were held today. The first match was held between the Light Machine Shop (LMS) and the Mechanical and Accounts (MAC) teams. LMS won the toss and elected to bat. It scored 94 runs in 16 overs. The MAC made 97 runs at a loss of 2 wickets in 12.3 overs and won the match by 8 wickets.

The second match was held between the Personal and the Plant Departments. The Personal won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 88 runs at a loss of 6 wickets in 16 overs. Their rival department made 90 runs at a loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs. The latter won the match by 7 wickets.

#Cricket