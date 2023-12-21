80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Patiala, December 20
Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind inaugurated the 14th annual flower exhibition today. The VC appreciated the beauty of the diverse flowers that were showcased in the exhibition and talked about their importance in making the university campus picturesque.
Assistant Engineer (Horticulture) Rajinder Pratap Singh said that about 80 varieties of flowers from the Botanical Garden of the university were displayed in the exhibition.
Dean of Academic Affairs Dr Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Registrar Dr Navjot Kaur, and Finance Officer Pramod Agarwal were also present at the inauguration.
