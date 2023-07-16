9-year-old gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker, dies

Patiala, July 16
A nine-year-old boy died from diarrhoea allegedly after he consumed water supplied by a municipal corporation tanker, officials said on Sunday.
According to Abhijot's family, he vomited after he drank the water, Civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said.
His condition worsened and he was taken to a private doctor and later to Rajindra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, she said.
The cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination of the boy, said Kaur. The records of the boy's treatment from the private doctor have been obtained.
Sub-divisional magistrate Anmol Dhaliwal said the tanker from which the boy drank the water was being examined.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes
Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
Congress clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delh...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
AAP will participate in opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha
The party had earlier said it would join the meeting in Beng...