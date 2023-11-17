90 units of blood collected at camp

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 16

On the eve of Sankranti, Baba Moti Ram Mehra Blood Donation Society organised its 152nd blood donation camp at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. A social worker, Amrinder Singh Libra, inaugurated the camp. More than 90 units were collected by the team at PGI Chandigarh. Among the donors were Amrik Singh Nagra, who donated blood for the 103rd time, and Gurmeet Singh Khatra, who donated blood for the 52nd time.

Amrinder Singh Libra addressed the gathering and said that as blood cannot be manufactured, there is always a huge gap between demand and supply. He added that every drop of blood is precious as it saves human lives and urged the youth to donate blood as well.

Society President Sher Singh said that the society holds a blood donation camp on a regular basis on the eve of Sankranti every month so that people can donate blood as per the requirements in the government hospitals.

Among the donors were people such as SS Bath, Nishan Singh Cheema, Capt Sewa Singh, Charn Singh Sekhon, Mandeep Singh, Neel Kamal Kaur and Dr Amrik Singh Nagra, who have donated blood more than 30 times so far.

