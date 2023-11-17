94 per cent lifting of paddy complete

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney stated that till today, a total of 1,310,101 MT of paddy had arrived in the mandis of the district, of which 1,309,409 MT had been procured.

The DC mentioned, out of the total procured paddy, Panjgran contributed 5,57,182 MT, Markfed contributed 3,33,084 MT, Punsup contributed 2,52,435 MT, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation contributed 1,66,543 MT and traders contributed 165 MT.

She said 94 per cent lifting of paddy had been done by agencies and farmers had received a payment of Rs 2,772.96 crore.