Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

The Mann government's flagship programme ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ continues to face hurdles, and one more medical officer—posted at one of the health facilities—had to tender her resignation. However, the doctor posted at the Aam Aadmi Clinic, Punjabi Languages Department, has cited personal reasons. It has been learnt that the department has accepted the resignation. The doctor had started her job on August 15.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened at the Punjab Language Department, Jhill village, Nabha town, Ghagga town and Retgarh village on the occasion of Independence Day.

A senior official of the Health Department said they had already written to the higher ups for the replacement of the doctor at the clinic.

Currently, the Health Department has made temporary arrangements at the clinic by deploying a regular employee, thereby, affecting the functioning of the Community Health Centre, Model Town.

Prescribed wrong medicines

Sources in the Health Department claimed that the doctor, who has tendered her resignation, was asked to resign by the department. There were many occasions the said doctor had prescribed wrong medicines. Senior officials of Health Department confirmed that the doctor had given wrong medications to the patients. Following an inquiry, a notice was reportedly served to the doctor over giving wrong medications to the patients.

5,493 take benefit of clinics in district

Around 5,493 people have already taken benefit of the newly launched “Aam Aadmi Clinics” in the district since their launch on August 15. Around 895 medical tests have been conducted at five Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district so far.