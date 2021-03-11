Aam Aadmi Clinics to cut load on hospitals: Health Minister

Patiala, August 17
Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Punjab Languages Department in the city. The minister interacted with people, who had reached the clinic to get the treatment. He was accompanied by Patiala MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli.
The minister said that the Aam Aadmi clinic would ensure that the people of Punjab would get health facilities in their localities. “These clinics will reduce the patient load on major hospitals. These clinics are part of the government’s commitment to provide improved health facilities to the people of Punjab,” he said.
The minister added that the number of Aam Aadmi clinics in the state would increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir informed that around 564 patients had taken benefit of the Aam Aadmi clinics in Patiala ever since the launch of the clinics on Independence Day. He reiterated that qualified staff was appointed at the clinics.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...