Aam Aadmi Clinics to cut load on hospitals: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Punjab Languages Department in the city. The minister interacted with people, who had reached the clinic to get the treatment. He was accompanied by Patiala MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

The minister said that the Aam Aadmi clinic would ensure that the people of Punjab would get health facilities in their localities. “These clinics will reduce the patient load on major hospitals. These clinics are part of the government’s commitment to provide improved health facilities to the people of Punjab,” he said.

The minister added that the number of Aam Aadmi clinics in the state would increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir informed that around 564 patients had taken benefit of the Aam Aadmi clinics in Patiala ever since the launch of the clinics on Independence Day. He reiterated that qualified staff was appointed at the clinics.