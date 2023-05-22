Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21

Centuries-old historical Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, renovated during the previous government is in ruins again. The development work initiated during the previous government has come to a halt.

The fountains in the garden have not been working since long and weeds can be seen everywhere. The plants have withered for lack of watering and cracks have appeared in the pavements, causing discomfort to the visitors.

The historic monument, built in the 16th century, is again falling into bad shape due to lack of proper maintenance.

Visitors to the garden said there is no arrangement of drinking water or an eatery.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, along with Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, visited the garden and took stock of the situation.

Addressing the media, the MLA gave an assurance that the development work will be initiated shortly so as to revive the ancient glory of the historical monument.

He said the state government was determined to develop Fatehgarh Sahib as a tourist hub and the development of the monument was one of its top priorities as a large number of tourists visited it daily. He said a food court would be set up in the garden for the convenience of the tourists.