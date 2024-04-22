AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Patiala, April 21
SAD nominee for the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency NK Sharma today asked AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh not to befool and blackmail people in the name of closing toll plazas on the national highways.
Sharma’s statement comes two days after Dr Balbir promised to close toll plazas across the state if AAP candidates win all 13 seats.
“I urge the electorate to support AAP candidates. If all 13 AAP nominees win, we promise to remove toll plazas from the national highways, which drain the pockets of commuters,” Dr Balbir had said.
“I am surprised that Dr Balbir is claiming to close all toll plazas on the national highways. In reality, these tolls are under the Central Government,” said Sharma during an event organised by former Patiala mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz.
Sharma said Dr Balbir’s remarks had nothing to do with welfare of people.
