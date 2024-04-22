AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

SAD nominee for the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency NK Sharma today asked AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh not to befool and blackmail people in the name of closing toll plazas on the national highways.

Sharma’s statement comes two days after Dr Balbir promised to close toll plazas across the state if AAP candidates win all 13 seats.

“I urge the electorate to support AAP candidates. If all 13 AAP nominees win, we promise to remove toll plazas from the national highways, which drain the pockets of commuters,” Dr Balbir had said.

“I am surprised that Dr Balbir is claiming to close all toll plazas on the national highways. In reality, these tolls are under the Central Government,” said Sharma during an event organised by former Patiala mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz.

Sharma said Dr Balbir’s remarks had nothing to do with welfare of people.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha