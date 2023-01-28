AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 27

The district-level 74th Republic Day function was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Government Stadium, Sirhind town, yesterday. It was for the first time since inception of Fatehgarh Sahib as a district in 1992 that no minister was assigned the job of unfurling the national flag on the Republic Day and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute from the contingents of Punjab Police, Home Guards and NCC cadets.

Highlighting the importance of Republic Day, she said that on this day in 1950, the constitution of independent India came into force in which every Indian was given equal rights. She said, “India is the largest republic in the world and our constitution is a symbol of unity in diversity and is a source of inspiration for people all over the world.” She highlighted the achievements of the state government and said that 16 more Aam Aadmi Clinics were being opened in the district which for the common people.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner honoured families of freedom fighters, police martyrs and prominent personalities, who excelled in their respective fields. She also handed over sewing machines to widows and tricycles to handicapped. School children presented a cultural show and tableaus showing the development of the district were also taken out by different departments.

All three councillors of AAP did not attend the function alleging biased attitude of the administration, whereas MLA Lakhvir Singh Rai said they were busy somewhere.