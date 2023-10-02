AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

The National Scheduled Castes Alliance (NSCA) has claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab with a vision of bringing transparency, accountability, and inclusive policies to the state. They claim, however, that the recent decision to exclude Scheduled Caste officials from key positions in the police administration had raised questions about the party’s commitment to these principles.

The NSCA president Paramjit Singh Kainth said the government under CM Bhagwant Mann had been neglecting officials from the SC community in the district's police administration. The government also failed to fulfil its promise of appointing a Deputy CM from SCs it made before the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

