AAP workers protest arrest of MP Sanjay Singh at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 6

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, led by Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathana MLAs Lakhbir Singh Rai and Rupinder Singh Happy, respectively, held a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate.

They raised slogans against the Modi government and burnt an effigy of the Union government. They termed the arrest of Sanjay Singh as a well-thought conspiracy and nervousness of the BJP ahead of the parliamentary elections. They said the BJP was afraid of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to which it was allegedly trying to scare their party leaders. However, not a single AAP worker was going to bow to the pressure tactics allegedly adopted by the BJP, they added.

