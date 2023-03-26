Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 25

On a complaint lodged by Harbir Singh, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur, the district police have registered a case against Devinder Singh of Sirhind under Section 420 of the IPC for allegedly defrauding the government of Rs 21,000 under the Aashirwad scheme by preparing fake documents.

In his complaint, Harbir mentioned that he was married to Kamaldeep Kaur, daughter of Devinder, in 2018. He said after some time of their marriage, Kamaldeep started harassing him and his parents. As a result, the couple started living apart from Harbir’s parents. But Kamaldeep continued harassing them and lodged a complaint of dowry against them. After an investigation by the DSP (crime against women), the allegations made by Kamaldeep were found to be false.

The complainant’s wife again filed a complaint alleging that her family had spent Rs10 lakh on their marriage. During the investigation, Harbir said on one hand, Kamaldeep’s family was claiming to have spent Rs10 lakh on the marriage, whereas on the other hand, they had taken money from the state government under the Aashirwad Scheme.

After an investigation into Harbir’s claim, the investigating officer in a report stated that Devinder had taken Rs 21,000 from the government under the scheme by using fake documents.

The police found it to be a case of defrauding the government and sent a file to the authorities concerned, seeking report on the matter. An FIR was registered against Devinder after the legal report was received.