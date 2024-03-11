Aasht elected Sahit Sabha prez

Patiala: Darshan Singh Aasht, an employee of Punjabi University, was elected president of Punjabi Sahit Sabha Patiala for the 9th time. Over 100 writers of the Sabha has given the responsibility to Aasht for his contribution towards the Punjabi literature. Aasht was elected president of Punjabi Sahit Sabha Patiala for the first time in 2009. TNS
Temple demanded in Sector 91
Mohali: Shri Mahila Sakitran Mandal and Snatam Dharam Sabha Mohali have sought allotment of a site for mandir in Sector 91, Mohali. They said due to absence of a mandir in the area, people were forced to celebrate religious function on road side.
