Active Covid cases in Fatehgarh Sahib district rise to 23

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29
The total number of active Covid cases increased to 23 with the district reporting three new cases today.
District Vaccination Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar said so far 12,358 patients had been cured in the district.
The patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.
