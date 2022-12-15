Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test

Patiala, December 14
During a milk awareness campaign, a team from the Dairy Development Department found 40 out of 51 milk samples substandard. The milk samples showed additional water content.
The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness about the quality and importance of milk among the children. It was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School.
Deputy Director Dairy, Fatehgarh Sahib, Vinit Kaura, who holds the additional charge of the Patiala department, said the milk samples brought by students were tested by a department inspector on site. Of the total, 40 were found substandard. “We found additional water content (around 10 to 20 per cent) in the samples,” he said.
The milk samples were also tested for chemicals, including urea, neutraliser and others.
The deputy director said the department had started holding awareness drives. He said most milk vendors add water, which reduces the fat content, but is not harmful to the body.
Darshan Singh Sidhu (retd), former Verka Manager, talked about the importance of quality milk. Ashok Rouni (retd), former Deputy Director Dairy, said students should opt for milk and milk products instead of consuming soft drinks and junk food.
