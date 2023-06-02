Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Patiala, June 1
The office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) said the administration today freed around 8 acres of panchayat land at Laleena village.
DDPO Amandeep Kaur said the activity was carried out as per the state government’s initiative to free government panchayat lands from encroachments. She said, “The said land has now been handed over to the village panchayat.”
She also said the people who have encroached upon government panchayat lands should hand them over to the state government, else an action would be initiated against them.
