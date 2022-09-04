Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

To rid the city of child beggars, the district administration has taken the support of NGOs to draw up a project. At a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sakshi Sawhney, the Har Hath Kalam Association and Playways School have agreed to extend their support.

Beggars seek alms from motorists at a traffic light point in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

The DC said to make the future of children begging on streets bright, it was proposed to educate them and make them skilled, so that instead of begging, they earned something. The support of social service organisations is very important. She said a project had been drawn up by the district administration and soon, an MoU would be signed with NGOs. Sawhney said under the first phase, Leela Bhawan Chowk of the city, where children were usually seen begging in the name of selling balloons or other things, would be proposed to be educated and skilled with the consent of their parents.

The Deputy Commissioner said they had rescued two child beggars and admitted them to the school of the Har Hath Kalam. On this occasion, Harsh Kothari, from the Har Hath Kalam, shared his proposal with the Deputy Commissioner. The director of Playways School, Dr Rajdeep Singh, Principal Raksha Verma also assured the DC of their cooperation. On this occasion, the money collected for the welfare of the child beggars under the Mera Bachpan project was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner.

During the meeting, SDMs Ismat Vijay Singh and Kannu Garg, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Akshita Gupta, District Child Protection Officer Shaina Kapoor and Red Cross Secretary Pritpal Singh and other officials were also present.