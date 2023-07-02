Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 1

Amid the ongoing monsoon season, the administration today set up seven control rooms for all sub divisions in the district, where any flood related information can be given for quick response.

The administration has set a district control room where people can reach anytime and pass information related to flood or rain water accumulation at 0175-2350550 and also mail at [email protected]

Earlier, Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney conducted a meeting to review the flood-control measures and preparedness of various departments. Last month during the meeting attended by representatives from the departments concerned, the DC emphasised the need to clean the drains across the district before the onset of monsoon. She had also instructed the officials to expedite the cleanliness work to ensure smooth water flow during heavy rains.

Reviewing the flood-control measures, the DC directed the officials to ensure the setting up of flood-control rooms at the sub-division level. She also emphasised the need for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to make adequate preparations to handle any potential situations that may arise during the rainy season.